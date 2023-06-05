Meerkat Killed in Tragic Virginia Zoo Fire
SAD DAY
A meerkat died and a number of other animals were injured when a building at the Metro Richmond Zoo in Virginia caught fire Sunday night, local officials said. “There were ten animals in the buildings that caught on fire,” zoo director Jim Andelin said Monday in a statement. “Through heroic efforts of firefighters and zoo staff, nine were rescued and are being monitored closely.” The fire reportedly damaged the facility’s animal hospital, a food storage room, and the zookeepers’ service area. Only one enclosure fence was damaged—at a kangaroo exhibit—though all of the animals were accounted for and there is no continuing danger, officials said. The zoo remained open Monday despite the disruption. The cause of the fire is under investigation.