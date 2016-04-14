Meet Egor Tarabasov, the Rich Russian Who Loves Lindsay Lohan

Trying to make contact with Lindsay Lohan’s boyfriend and alleged fiancé, aspiring Russian real estate mogul Egor Tarabasov, 22, is even trickier than trying to get hold of the former child star herself, who has become more famous for her struggles with addiction, alcoholism, and legal troubles in the past few years than her acting.

All the telephone numbers connected to a London real estate company he reportedly runs, Home House Estates, are dead.

The Home House Estates Twitter page hasn’t been updated since last year (it’s surely just coincidence that he apparently started dating Lindsay last spring) and the webpage given on the Home House Twitter page links to a digital black hole.

And while you can (sometimes) reach Lohan via her publicist (TMZ reported this week that the two had gone one step further and gotten engaged, but it was Lohan’s publicist who issued a statement, saying: “The story is untrue and holds no merit,"), or message the actress through her Instagram or Twitter accounts, his Instagram account, emblazoned with a fetching picture of him snuggling up to LiLo and captioned, “Traveller, Wanderer, Lover” (bleurggh) is on private lockdown, so you can’t reach him that way either.

This is a problem not just for hungry journalists seeking interviews with Moscow boy-toys dating troubled Hollywood starlets, but also for some disgruntled clients of Home House.

For his real estate business, along with its non-functional webpage and disused Twitter account has some pretty bad reviews on sites like Rater and Yell. “Very unprofessional, disgusting attitude, rude directors,” says “Stacey”, while other reviews claim the company regularly changes its phone number for the purpose of “avoiding contact”.

Such studied inaccessibility is par for the course for his milieu; wealthy Russian rich kids in London are often strictly forbidden by their family from drawing attention to themselves on pain of losing their allowance (the ultimate threat).

Tarabasov’s father, who owns a Moscow-based construction and transportation company, is said to be less than thrilled with his son’s new love and the light it is shining on the family.

Dmitry, 50, is not exactly an oligarch, but he’s not doing badly for himself either—he owns a significant percentage of Russia’s Ivy Bank, through his holding company, Trans-Meridian.

Tarabasov appears to have met Lohan last year, and in March she posted a picture of him, bare-chested in a dinner jacket, on Instagram stating, “I love him.”

(Lindsay posts a lot of pictures like this as followers of her account—guilty—will know.)

Then a few weeks later, she posted a picture of him unpacking boxes in their new, shared apartment in London, captioned, ‘Moving in, how to get your man.’

However, Tarabasov, seven years Lohan’s junior, may not be quite the catch he is being presented as by the media.

For, although he is also listed as a shareholder of Ivy Bank, and seems to be able to facilitate or at least accompany Lindsay on an endless succession of jet set holidays to locations such as Switzerland (skiing in Gstaad), Costa Rica (for New Year’s) and France, he may not be mega-mega-rich.

“He’s a trust-fund kid with a day job as a real estate agent. He has a generous allowance, but doesn’t have his own money yet,” one Russian source told Page Six in December. “His father is a wealthy man who owns a construction firm and a couple of stores similar to Home Depot in the Moscow region, but he is no oligarch.”

However, Lindsay’s father, Michael, although not necessarily a paragon of great parenting himself, couldn’t be happier for his girl and commented of Tarabasov, “He’s not a good influence, he’s a great influence.”

It’s not clear how much time Lohan Sr. and Tarabasov have spent together, but Tarabasov did reportedly spend Christmas with the Lohan family.

Which, we can only assume, must have been interesting.

Egor and Lindsay? It has a certain ring to it. Let’s hope the wedding—if it happens—doesn’t get disrupted by anyone streaking naked.

Especially not the bride.