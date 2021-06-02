Meet the Accused Stalker Behind the Christian Nonprofit Gunning for Epstein’s Houses

A Christian nonprofit that has attempted to claim ownership of two of Jeffrey Epstein’s homes has received nearly $200,000 in COVID-19 relief loans despite having little evidence of legitimate operations of any kind.

The twentysomething behind it also has a bizarre and disturbing personal history, including, most recently, an allegation that he “karate chopped” his own mother on the neck.

Late last year, Love & Bliss Inc. filed deeds for two of the multimillionaire sex offender’s most notorious properties: his now-demolished Palm Beach mansion and his Zorro ranch outside Santa Fe, New Mexico. A Florida judge junked the claims to the first, and the pedophilic financier’s embattled estate told The Daily Beast it intends to fight the latter land grab in court in the months ahead—and warned that these legal disputes could complicate plans to compensate the infamous abuser’s victims.