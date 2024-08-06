Meet Tim Walz, Harris’ VP Pick Who First Called Trump ‘Weird’

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is a true dark horse: an unassuming, nerdy former high school teacher, military veteran and politician who is, gosh darnit, a nice guy.

Few ordinary Americans outside his home state had ever heard of him, much less considered him vice presidential material, until he helped pivot the Democratic messaging against Donald Trump from “threat to democracy” to plain old “weird.”

One thing he shares in common with J.D. Vance: Walz loves a good old (diet) Mountain Dew, his drink of choice after he gave up alcohol following a DUI in 1995.

Chosen by Kamala Harris on Tuesday morning to be her running mate on the Democratic presidential ticket, Walz, 60, was the highest-ranking enlisted soldier to serve in Congress, he was a member of the House of Representatives for a dozen years before his successful run for governor in 2018.

Walz brings a rural, Midwestern—“Minnesota nice”—sensibility to the Democratic ticket as Harris and Walz blast off on a five-day tour of must-win battleground states, starting Tuesday evening in Philadelphia.

Walz can also go toe-to-toe with Trump’s running mate on a key issue for Democrats in the 2024 election: reproductive rights. Especially after Vance’s slight against Democrats like Harris as “childless cat ladies.”

He and his wife of three decades, Gwen Whipple, opened up about their struggle with infertility after the Alabama Supreme Court ruled earlier this year that embryos created through in vitro fertilization should be considered children, jeopardizing the legality of IVF across the country. They have two children, Hope, a recent college graduate, and Gus, who is in high school.

Walz shot into the spotlight last month after he coined the viral label “weird” for Trump and Vance. Fans fawned over his Midwestern “BDE” dad vibes.

The new vice presidential aspirant steered his state’s response to COVID-19, police reform following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis and a slew of progressive legislative achievements, including legalization of marijuana and paid family leave.