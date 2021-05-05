Meet the World’s Youngest Crypto Billionaire

He was the subject of a death hoax in 2014 and once met with Vladimir Putin.

Tarpley Hitt

Reporter

Vitalik Buterin, the Russian-Canadian founder of Ethereum and vocal proponent of a wealth tax, became the world’s youngest billionaire this week, after a bull run pushed the cryptocurrency’s price up to nearly 350 percent its value at the beginning of the year.

The 27-year-old’s fortune is held in Ether, the Ethereum blockchain’s native token, rather than dollars or another currency. Buterin owns approximately 334,000 Ether, which were trading for just above $3,415 per coin on Wednesday afternoon. At that value, his wallet is worth about $1.14 billion.

The gangly, somewhat elfin founder is Russian by birth—born in a small, nearly 1,000-year-old city to the southeast of Moscow—but he grew up in Canada. His mother and father, a financial analyst and computer scientist respectively, migrated for better job opportunities, sending Buterin to private school where he became interested in their fields—programming, economics—and later, in Bitcoin.

