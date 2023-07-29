CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Mega Millions Jackpot Cracks $1 Billion Total Ahead of Tuesday Drawing
💵💵💵
Read it at MarketWatch
After another drawing on Friday turned up no winners, the jackpot for the Mega Millions lottery has exceeded a staggering $1 billion total. The estimated top prize of $1.05 billion for the upcoming drawing on Tuesday will be the fourth-largest in the game’s history, a press release said. The Tuesday drawing will mark the 30th drawing since the jackpot was last claimed on April 18 via a ticket sold in East Syracuse, New York. To take the entire $1.05 billion, the jackpot winner would have to agree to receive the money via annuity payments over the course of 29 years, or they could instead opt to immediately cash in on a smaller amount estimated to be around $530 million.