Mega Millions Jackpot Hits $425 Million

Read it at Fox News
The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $425 million, the second-largest in the game's history, lottery officials said. The largest jackpot in Mega Millions history was $656 million and came in March 2012. Powerball jackpots have typically been much larger since that game increased its ticket price, but Mega Millions wins began climbing when the game lowered the odds of winning, thus increasingly the likelihood of a jackpot rolling over to the next drawing. The drawing for the current pot happens Friday.