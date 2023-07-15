CHEAT SHEET
Mega Millions Jackpot Hits $640 Million, One of the Biggest Prizes Ever
The size of the Mega Millions lottery jackpot is creeping higher as the coveted top prize remains unclaimed—and it’s now nearing the largest in the game’s history. In a statement, Mega Millions said the current jackpot of $640 million represents the seventh-biggest ever, according to the Associated Press. The most recent winning ticket, which was reportedly sold in East Syracuse, New York, was claimed in April. To take the entire $640 million prize, a victor would have to agree to receive the payment as an annuity over a 29-year period. Drawings for Mega Millions take place on Tuesdays and Fridays.