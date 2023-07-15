CHEAT SHEET
    Mega Millions Jackpot Hits $640 Million, One of the Biggest Prizes Ever

    Chris Hippensteel

    Breaking News Intern

    Photo of a Mega Millions lottery ticket

    Gary Hershorn/Reuters

    The size of the Mega Millions lottery jackpot is creeping higher as the coveted top prize remains unclaimed—and it’s now nearing the largest in the game’s history. In a statement, Mega Millions said the current jackpot of $640 million represents the seventh-biggest ever, according to the Associated Press. The most recent winning ticket, which was reportedly sold in East Syracuse, New York, was claimed in April. To take the entire $640 million prize, a victor would have to agree to receive the payment as an annuity over a 29-year period. Drawings for Mega Millions take place on Tuesdays and Fridays.

