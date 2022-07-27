Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot Hits $1B After 29 Winless Drawings
WHO WANTS TO BE A BILLIONAIRE?
The Mega Millions lottery jackpot hit a staggering $1.02 billion after no one matched all six numbers yet again on Tuesday. It’s believed that the 10-figure jackpot is the fourth biggest to ever be up for grabs in the U.S. The enormous prize has slowly built since the lottery jackpot was last hit on April 15, with 29 drawings without a winner since. The $1.02 billion total is for a winner choosing to have their prize paid to them over a 30-year period. An impatient winner choosing to receive a cash lump-sum would get a mere $602.5 million. The next draw is set to take place on Friday night, when entrants have an estimated 1 in 302.5 million chance of hitting the jackpot. The magic combination of numbers needed Tuesday were: 07-29-60-63-66; Mega Ball: 15.