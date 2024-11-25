Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Megachurch Pastor in Livestreamed Onstage Medical Emergency

‘SLIGHT HEALTH INCIDENT’
Clay Walker
Published 11.24.24 8:02PM EST 
T.D. Jakes speaking during an event in 2024.
Eugenia R. Washington/Eugenia R. Washington/Getty

Megachurch pastor Bishop T.D. Jakes is recuperating after suffering a health emergency on stage during a Sunday sermon. His church, The Potter’s House of Dallas, was livestreaming Jakes’ message when the incident occurred. Video posted to X shows him sitting on a stool and speaking slowly before letting the microphone drop to his side as he looks downward with his eyes closed. Less than a minute later, church staff stormed the stage and gathered around the pastor before the stream cut off. “During today’s service, Bishop T.D. Jakes experienced a slight health incident and received immediate medical attention following his powerful hour long message,” a statement posted to the church’s Facebook page reads. “Bishop Jakes is stable and under the care of medical professionals. The entire Potter’s House family is grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from the community. Thank you for your understanding and continued prayers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Record-Breaking ‘Wicked’ Is a Smash at the Box Office
PRETTY POPULAR
Clay Walker
Updated 11.24.24 7:29PM EST 
Published 11.24.24 7:20PM EST 
A photo of a "Wicked" billboard in Hollywood, California.
AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

Other blockbusters are sure to be green with envy when they see Wicked’s record-breaking box office debut. Variety reports that the first movie in the two-part Broadway musical adaptation extravaganza made $114 million stateside and $50.2 million overseas. This $165 million payday exceeds its $150 million budget. Its success also makes it the third-largest film opening in 2024 behind Deadpool & Wolverine and Inside Out 2, which made $211 million and $154 million, respectively. Wicked also had the most profitable opening weekend of any Broadway show turned film. The movie, directed by Jon M. Chu, stars pop star Ariana Grande as good witch Glinda and two-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo as her fellow witch and green frenemy Elphaba. For just over two hours, the film explores what could’ve happened between the two that led to their notorious rift long before Dorothy and her red shoes blew into Oz. Film legend Jeff Goldblum plays the equally legendary Wizard of Oz, and Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh portrays Madam Morrible, a headmistress at the university the young witches attend. The second film is expected to be released in November 2025.

Read it at Variety

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

Get a Head Start on Your New Year's Resolution With This Home Gym Bundle
PUMPING IRON
AD BY Johnson Fitness & Wellness
Updated 11.18.24 2:04PM EST 
Published 11.18.24 12:00AM EST 
Woman doing dumbbell chest presses on the Johnson Fitness and Wellness adjustable bench.
Johnson Fitness & Wellness

The downsides of the gym include the lingering smell, the wait for weights, and the nagging feeling that others might be silently judging your form or how much you’re lifting. Johnson Fitness & Wellness’ Matrix Bundle gives you a full gym experience in the comfort of your own home. This package includes adjustable dumbbells, a bench, and a dumbbell storage rack.

The star of this bundle is the adjustable dumbbell set, which makes getting a complete workout smoother than you ever imagined. With a twist of the textured metal handles, you can adjust the weight in precise five-pound increments up to a maximum of 50 pounds, replacing a bulky set of traditional weights. Plus, the flat-bottom design keeps the dumbbells steady, so they won’t roll away between reps.

Also included in this bundle are an adjustable bench and dumbbell storage rack. This sleek bench provides exceptional stability for a wide range of exercises, like dumbbell presses, incline rows, and Bulgarian split squats. It easily stores upright to save floor space. The storage rack keeps your new dumbbells elevated for easy access and a clutter-free workout space.

Matrix Space-Saving Strength Bundle
33% off original price
Buy At Johnson Fitness & Wellness$1200

Free Shipping

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
‘General Hospital’ Star to Exit After 14 Years: ‘See You Later’
INCREDIBLE RUN
Jackie Salo 

Deputy Executive Editor

Updated 11.24.24 5:53PM EST 
Published 11.24.24 5:21PM EST 
Chad Duell
Actor Chad Duell visits Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on July 02, 2019 in Universal City, California. Paul Archuleta/Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Chad Duell, who starred as Michael Corinthos on ABC’s General Hospital, has announced that he will leave the daytime soap opera. Duell, who has appeared for 14 years on the series, shared the news Saturday in a post on Instagram. “After many incredible years with General Hospital, I’ve decided to step away from the show,” the actor wrote. “This wasn’t an easy decision for me, but it feels like the right time in my life. I’m beyond grateful to Frank Valentini, the cast, crew and everyone behind the scenes who have been like family to me throughout this amazing journey.” In the role, Duell played the adopted son of mob boss Sonny Corinthos. Duell thanked the fans for their “unwavering support and for letting Michael Corinthos be a part of your lives.” “This isn’t a goodbye—it’s a see you later," he concluded his post.

Read it at Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Trump's NSA Pick Says He's in Lockstep With Biden's Adviser
SYNCHED UP
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Reporter

Published 11.24.24 4:54PM EST 
U.S. Representative Michael Waltz (R-FL) speaks during a foreign policy panel at the 2024 Concordia Annual Summit, held at the Sheraton New York Times Square.
The Florida representative was tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to be his national security advisor on Nov. 11. Bing Guan/Reuters

Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) claimed he and President Joe Biden’s national security advisor Jake Sullivan are “are hand in glove,” collaborating on national security issues during the transition. “Jake Sullivan and I have had discussions, we’ve met,” Waltz said on Fox News Sunday. “For our adversaries out there that think this is a time of opportunity, that they can play one administration off the other — they are wrong.” The Florida representative was tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to be his national security advisor on Nov. 11. He is the first Green Beret to serve in Congress. Waltz’s conversation with Sullivan was first reported by Axios on Saturday. Sources say the pair discussed the ongoing wars in Gaza and Ukraine. Last week, Biden approved Kyiv’s use of anti-personnel landmines, a decision Waltz equated to “World War I trench warfare.” He added “We need to bring this to a responsible end. We need to restore deterrence and peace and get ahead of this escalation later rather than responding to it.”

Read it at Politico

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

Sip and Savor the Best Europe Has to Offer With These Food Tours
FEED YOUR WANDERLUST
AD BY Eating Europe Food Tours
Published 11.24.24 12:00AM EST 
Two women enjoying food together outdoors. One woman with short blonde hair, glasses, and a green jacket holds a fried snack and playfully sips a string of melted cheese. The other woman with long, curly red hair smiles widely. They appear to be sharing a lighthearted moment on a sunny day.
Eating Europe Food Tours

One of the best parts of traveling is all the new and exciting cuisines you can try. But with all the chaos of a new environment, it can be all too easy to miss out on delicious dishes. Eating Europe Food Tours ensures this doesn’t happen with meticulously planned and award-winning tours led by fun, local guides across sixteen different cities including Rome, Lisbon, Paris, and Florence. Its Twilight Trastevere, Undiscovered Lisbon, and Sunset Florence tours are among some of Eating Europe Food Tours best sellers.

These tours immerse you in both the flavors and rich culture of the local scene. Booking one is easy: head to Eating Europe Food Tours, select your destination city, and explore a variety of exciting tour options waiting for you. There are day tours, evening excursions, family-friendly adventures, and private tours with exclusive access to famous restaurants.

The tours typically last three to four hours and always have a meeting point within easy reach of public transportation. All food and drinks are included in the price of the tour. Whether you’re traveling solo or with a group, Eating Europe Food Tours offers a fun way to step beyond the typical tourist experience. Book on Eating Europe Food Tours’ website and get a code for 10% off a second tour.

Rome Food Tours
Book On Eating Europe Food Tours

Lisbon Food Tours
Book On Eating Europe Food Tours

Florence Food Tours
Book On Eating Europe Food Tours

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
South Korean Man Convicted After Binge Eating to Dodge Military Service
LAST-DITCH EFFORT
Jackie Salo 

Deputy Executive Editor

Published 11.24.24 4:31PM EST 
South Korean Military
Soo-Hyeon Kim/REUTERS

A South Korean man has been found guilty of dodging his required military service after he binge ate for several months in hopes of becoming too obese to serve in a combat role. The 26-year-old, whose name was not released, was sentenced to a year in prison over the scheme, the Telegraph reported. The man sought help from a friend who provided him with a high-calorie meal plan to reach a body mass index (BMI) high enough to be dismissed for combat roles. “The defendant acknowledged his wrongdoing and expressed a commitment to fulfilling his military duty‚” said the Seoul eastern district court, local media reported. It’s unclear how authorities became aware of the binge-eating man’s plan. Men in the country under the age of 30 are required to fulfill two years of military service.

Read it at Telegraph

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Teary Adele Says She Doesn’t Know When She’ll Perform Again After Vegas Stint
CAN'T LET GO
Sean Craig
Updated 11.24.24 3:31PM EST 
Published 11.24.24 3:26PM EST 
Adele performs during her final Las Vegas residency show "Weekends with Adele", at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Adele performs during her final Las Vegas residency show "Weekends with Adele", at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Denise Truscello/Denise Truscello/Getty Images

British popstar Adele gave a teary farwell to the audience at her 100th and final Las Vegas show Saturday night. The “Easy on Me” singer expressed sorrow to see the end of her lengthy residency at the 4,000-capacity Colosseum at Caesars Palace and said she doesn’t know when she’ll next play live. “I’m so sad this residency is over but I am so glad that it happened, I really, really am,” she told the crowd, videos posted from the concert show. “I will miss it terribly, I will miss you terribly. I don’t know when I next want to perform again.” The London-born singer, 36, was set to begin her Vegas residency in January 2022 before a Covid outbreak among crew pushed it back to later in the year. She played every Friday and Saturday. “I’m not doing anything else, I’m actually sh—ing myself about what I am going to do,” she joked to the audience. “I don’t have any f—ing plans.”

Read it at BBC

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Philippine Vice President Openly Threatens to Assassinate President
ASSASSIN'S CREED
Sean Craig
Published 11.24.24 12:20PM EST 
Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte speaks during the kick-off rally for the New Philippines movement at Quirino Grandstand in Manila on January 28, 2024.
Jam Sta Rosa/AFP

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte said Saturday that she hired an assassin to kill the country’s president, his wife and the speaker of the House of Representatives if she turns up dead. “I’ve given my order, ‘If I die, don’t stop until you’ve killed them.’ And he said, ’yes,’” the vice president told a shocked news conference. Officials said they considered her words, aimed at President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., “serious and a matter of national security.” Duterte and Marcos ran together on a unity ticket in 2022 only to have a bitter falling out that saw her resign from his cabinet. The vice president takes over if the president dies and serves the rest of their term, according to the Philippine Constitution. Duterte is the daughter of controversial former President Rodrigo Duterte, who encouraged the execution-style extrajudicial murders of drug users and alleged criminals and who admitted to running his own “death squad” when he was mayor of Davao City. House leaders called for a probe into Duterte’s threat on Sunday.

Read it at Philippine Daily Inquirer

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Tourist's Leg Amputated in High-Stakes, 20-Hour Rescue
TRAPPED IN TASMANIA
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Reporter

Published 11.24.24 11:50AM EST 
A man is rescuedfrom the Franklin River in south west Tasmania on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024.
An intensive care flight paramedic who responded to the scene described it as “the most challenging case that I have ever taken part in.” Tasmania Police

A 69-year-old Lithuanian man was forced to undergo an emergency leg amputation during a 20-hour rescue operation in the Tasmanian wilderness. The man, who remains in critical condition, arrived at Tasmania’s Royal Hobart hospital on Sunday. He had been participating in a multi-day rafting trip with a group of tourists on the Franklin River when he slipped on a rock, becoming partially submerged and trapped in a crevice where he remained for nearly 20 hours. Mitch Parkinson, an intensive care flight paramedic who responded to the scene told The Guardian that the predicament was “the most challenging case that I have ever taken part in.” One surf lifesaver described the man as “wedged like an hourglass.” He and other rescuers tried freeing him using ropes and pulleys, eventually deploying airbags and hydraulic tools to try to shift the submerged rocks that were pinning the man. “The focus of the entire evening was ensuring that [amputation] was the absolute last resort,” Parkinson said. Deciding to amputate, he added “was not a discussion or decision that was made lightly.” The trapped man spoke only broken English, but his Lithuanian friends helped to supply him with hot drinks and meals during the rescue. A Lithuanian doctor in the tour group was able to act as a translator.

A man is rescued from the Franklin River in south west Tasmania on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024.
A man is rescued from the Franklin River in south west Tasmania on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Tasmania Police
Read it at The Guardian

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Get Access to Your Favorite Albums—and Audiobooks—With Three Free Months of Amazon Music Unlimited
PRESS PLAY
Aazim Jafarey
Updated 11.20.24 9:21PM EST 
Published 11.20.24 2:01PM EST 
Woman wearing earphones and looking at her phone.
Joyce Busola / Unsplash

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As any true audiophile already knows, Amazon Music Unlimited has long been a reliable destination for an elevated listening experience. With millions of high-quality songs and an unparalleled collection of top ad-free podcasts, the platform’s catalog is curated to capture both your attention and your imagination. Now, Amazon is raising the bar with an exciting update: Audible is officially joining Amazon Music Unlimited, cementing the brand’s status as an all-in-one audio hub.

Audible’s industry-leading catalog of audiobooks features an expansive selection of can’t-miss bestsellers, hot-off-the-press exclusives, and timeless classics to immerse yourself in. As an Amazon Music Unlimited subscriber, you’ll be free to select one book each month (of any length) and listen to it directly in the Amazon Music app. Whether you’re a fiction buff ready to dive into a thrilling new adventure or a non-fiction enthusiast looking to expand your horizons, Audible’s expansive collection is sure to have the right title that matches your tastes. Plus, when you’re ready to take a break from the book, you can seamlessly swap back to your favorite tunes and podcast episodes—all without having to leave the app. It’s all the audio that you’ll ever need, all in one place!

Best of all, this game-changing update is arriving just in time for the holiday season: start a new subscription, and enjoy your first three months of Amazon Music Unlimited, completely for free. Audio art, conversation, and storytelling—all in one place. What’s not to love? Sign up today and get lost in the sound.

Amazon Music Unlimited Subscription
Free 3-Month Trial for New Subscribers
Subscribe At Amazon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
TikTok Seeking Help From Musk Ahead of Trump Takeover
SOCIAL NETWORKING
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Reporter

Published 11.24.24 11:05AM EST 
lon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X looks on during the Milken Conference 2024 Global Conference Sessions at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., May 6, 2024.
Earlier this year, President Joe Biden signed a law banning TikTok if ByteDance doesn’t divest itself of the platform by mid-January. David Swanson/File Photo/Reuters

TikTok is looking to Elon Musk for insight into the controversial app’s future ahead of Donald Trump’s coming administration. Musk, who is one of the president-elect’s closest confidants, also owns rival platform X. According to the Wall Street Journal, Shou Chew, chief executive of the popular video sharing app, began reaching out to Musk in recent weeks. He and and executives at TikTok’s parent company, Chinese tech giant ByteDance, see the Tesla CEO as a potential point of contact in the White House amid TikTok’s impending ban in the United States due to national security concerns. While sources familiar with the conversations say Chew has not explicitly asked Musk how to keep TikTok operating in the U.S., he has engaged with the billionaire on topics like Trump’s potential tech policy. ByteDance executives are reportedly cautiously optimistic about the conversations. Earlier this year, however, President Joe Biden signed a law banning TikTok if ByteDance doesn’t divest itself of the platform by mid-January. In May, TikTok filed a federal lawsuit arguing the new law violates the free-speech rights of its users.

Read it at Wall Street Journal

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Original ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Dies at 83
TELEVISION LEGEND
Jackie Salo 

Deputy Executive Editor

Updated 11.24.24 9:44AM EST 
Published 11.24.24 9:18AM EST 
Chuck Woolery
Alberto Rodriguez/Getty Images

Chuck Woolery, the legendary host of the dating show “Love Connection,” has died at 83. The veteran television personality, who was the original host of “Wheel of Fortune,” died at his home in Texas Saturday after experiencing trouble breathing, TMZ reported. His friend, Mark Young, also confirmed the news, writing on X, “It is with a broken heart that I tell you that my dear brother @chuckwoolery has just passed away. Life will not be the same without him, RIP brother.” In 1983, Woolery kicked off his 11-year stint as the host of the famed dating show, “Love Connection,” where he became known for telling viewers before the commercial break, “We’ll be back in two minutes and two seconds.” Other notable television gigs included hosting the shows “Lingo,” “Greed” and “The Chuck Woolery Show.”

Read it at TMZ

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now
politicsTrump Treasury Pick Listed His Home for Sale Prior to Election
Lily Mae Lazarus
politicsRepublican Senator Offers Candid Explanation for Why Matt Gaetz’s Nomination Failed
Liam Archacki
politics‘You Don’t Care?’: GOP Senator Shocks ABC Host With Take on Background Checks for Trump Picks
Corbin Bolies
media‘It’s Illegal’: Rand Paul Breaks With Trump on Two Key Campaign Promises
Katie Francis
mediaJon Stewart Knows Why Trump Is Picking All the Worst People for His Cabinet
Matt Wilstein