Megan Fox Announces She’s Expecting a Baby With Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox announced that she is expecting with her boyfriend, singer Machine Gun Kelly. The announcement was posted on the 38-year-old actress‘ Instagram, where she is holding her baby bump while covered in black paint. MGK has yet to post about the pregnancy, but was tagged in the announcement, with his song “Last November” set for the post. Another photo shows Fox holding a positive pregnancy test. The caption reads, “nothing is ever really lost. welcome back” with an angel and heart emoji. In 2023, Fox wrote about how she experienced a miscarriage after she and the musician became pregnant with a baby girl. His song “Last November” detailed the past pregnancy loss. In an interview with Good Morning America, Fox opened up again about the traumatic experience, saying, “I’ve never been through anything like that in my life.” Fox has three children with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, and MGK has one child with ex Emma Cannon. According to Billboard, the two called off their engagement at “some point last year.”

People