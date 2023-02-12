Megan Fox Deletes Her Instagram Amid Machine Gun Kelly Breakup Rumors

CHEAT SHEET
Megan Fox deleted her Instagram account on Sunday, further fueling rumors that her well-publicized relationship with singer Machine Gun Kelly has ended. The actress sparked speculation early Sunday when she deleted almost every trace of Kelly from her account and unfollowed him, leaving only three people on her follow list: Eminem, Timothée Chalamet, and Harry Styles. She then posted a slideshow with multiple mirror selfies, ending with a video of an envelope burning in a bonfire with a caption from Beyoncé’s “Pray You Catch Me” that referenced the singer discovering Jay-Z had cheated on her. Neither Fox nor Kelly has publicly commented on the rumors. The couple has been together since 2020 and got engaged in January 2022.