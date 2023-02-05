CHEAT SHEET
    Megan Fox Gears Up for Grammys With a ‘Broken Wrist and a Concussion’

    Rolling up to record producer Clive Davis’ pre-Grammys gala on Saturday was none other than Megan Fox, oozing old Hollywood glamor—and sporting a hot-pink wrist brace to protect what she said was a broken bone. She shared on Instagram that she was “off the plane with a broken wrist and a concussion straight to a Grammys party,” but did not elaborate on the cause of her injuries. Fox first revealed the wrist injury to fans on her Instagram Story on Thursday, when she posted a photo of her arm in the wrist guard from what appeared to be a hotel room. “Made a list of 16 reasons why I deserve this,” she wrote in an accompanying caption. On Saturday, the 36-year-old actor attended Davis’ legendary bash—a Grammys fixture since 1976, according to Page Six—with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, whose sixth studio album Mainstream Sellout is nominated for Best Rock Album.

