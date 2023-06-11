Megan Fox Slams Right-Wing Troll’s ‘Child Abuse’ Claim
‘CLOUT CHASER’
Megan Fox laid into failed congressional candidate-turned-right-wing troll Robby Starbuck after he accused Fox of abusing her three kids. “I saw 2 of them have a full on breakdown saying the they were forced by their mom to wear girls clothes,” Starbuck wrote on Twitter. The 37-year-old actress was having none of it, hitting back at Starbuck in an Instagram statement Saturday night. She called Starbuck a “clout chaser” and told Starbuck to “never use children as leverage of social currency especially under malevolent and erroneous pretense.” “Exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe,” she added. Starbuck previously ran for Congress in Tennessee’s 5th district but failed to even make the ballot. “You fucked with the wrong witch,” Fox said.