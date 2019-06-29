CHEAT SHEET
Megan Rapinoe Accepts AOC’s Invitation to Tour House of Representatives
Days after U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe said she isn’t “going to the fucking White House” if her team wins the World Cup, she has accepted an invitation to a different house: the U.S. House of Representatives. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) tweeted out an invite Friday to Rapinoe and the rest of the USWNT to tour the the House of Representatives. Rapinoe responded, “Consider it done.” Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) also joined in, writing that the “food and company will be much better.” The tour will have to wait a few weeks though, as the USWNT is set to play England in the Women’s World Cup semi-final on July 2.