Proud Megan Rapinoe Takes a Bow for USWNT
LIVING THE DREAM
Megan Rapinoe thanked the fans for letting her live out her “childhood dream” on Sunday as she took her bow from the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team after the most glittering of careers. The 38-year-old hangs up her boots with an Olympic gold and two World Cup winners” medals—and with the knowledge that she helped changed her sport and bring it into the mainstream more than any other player. “We have fought so hard on the field, had so much fun, been so successful,” she told the crowd after a 2-0 win over South Africa in Chicago. “We fought so hard off the field to continue to create more space for ourselves to be who we are, but hopefully in turn more space for you guys be who you are. It has been such an honor to be able to wear this shirt and play with all these amazing players and to just live out my childhood dream, casually like, just in front of the world!”