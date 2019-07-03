CHEAT SHEET
Megan Rapinoe on Alex Morgan’s Tea-Drinking Celebration: ‘We Work Hard, We Like to Play Hard’
Megan Rapinoe has little tolerance for criticism of her team’s on-field etiquette: “Wah, wah, wah. It’s like, we’re at the World Cup. What do you want us to do?” According to Yahoo reporter Rachel Bachman, Rapinoe posed the question in response to criticism of her teammate Alex Morgan’s metaphorical “tea drinking” following a goal in yesterday’s 2-1 win over England. “We work hard, we like to play hard,” she went on to say. Morgan’s lifted pinky is the latest incident prompting criticism over the U.S. women’s national soccer team’s perceived arrogance at the tournament. The defending World Cup champions started off the tournament with criticism after pummeling Thailand 13-0, breaking World Cup records. Since then, the team has been accused by England’s coach as having poor “etiquette” for sending team members to scout accommodations at the same hotel England’s team was staying at.