Megan Thee Stallion Defends ‘Poppin’ It for Kamala’

Megan Thee Stallion is not fazed by people who had a problem with her campaign rally performance for Harris in Atlanta, as she took a few moments from her Lollapalooza set on Thursday to explain and reiterate her support and ended her remarks on the subject by declaring, “Hotties for Harris, god dammit!”

The Grammy Award-winning rapper performed at the jam packed rally for Harris this past weekend where she rapped several of her biggest hits and encouraged people to vote in between some of the songs. Before performing her song “Body,” she said, “If you want to keep loving your body, you know who to vote for,” in reference to Harris’ stance on restoring Roe v. Wade.

Criticisms of the rapper’s appearance at the rally came from both sides of the aisle—while some Harris supporters found Megan Thee Stallion’s performance “performative,” conservatives whose campaign organizers have historically struggled to secure A-list stars for campaign events were more predictably incensed.

Some on the right, like Republican pundit Matt Walsh, suggested that the base admit defeat on the celebrity endorsement front following Harris’ star-studded rally. “Please do not try to counter this by parading around a bunch of washed up or obscure entertainers that nobody cares about,” Walsh tweeted, “That just makes us look sad and irrelevant.”

Megan Thee Stallion decided to address those critiques head-on during her performance at Chicago’s Lollapalooza festival on Thursday. “They was fake mad that I was popping it for Kamala,” she began on stage, but “I don't think they heard what she said.”

She continued, “Kamala said she wants a ceasefire [in Gaza]. Kamala said she supports women's rights. Kamala said she’s tired of these high ass gas prices,” she said before concluding, “Hotties For Harris!”