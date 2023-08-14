Megan Thee Stallion Delivers a Blunt Message After Tory Lanez Sentencing

CHEAT SHEET
Megan Thee Stallion fired back at her naysayers during a concert Sunday, less than a week after Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting the rapper. “Fuck all my haters. None of the shit you was saying or doing broke me,” Megan yelled to the crowd while performing at the Outside Lands Music Festival in San Francisco. Then, the Houston native hailed her supporters for standing by her during the ordeal, saying, “None of that shit y’all was doing or saying to the hotties broke them. I want all the hotties to put they muthafuckin’ middle finger up, right now.” In an Instagram post after the conviction last week, Lanez refused to apologize and said he would not stop fighting until he was “victorious.”