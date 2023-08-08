Megan Thee Stallion Describes Daily Struggles During Tory Lanez Sentencing
‘TERRORIZED’
Megan Thee Stallion delivered an emotional written statement on Monday, describing her daily suffering since she was shot in the feet by rapper Tory Lanez in 2020. In the written statement delivered by Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta, Megan describes how, “since I was viciously shot by the defendant, I have not experienced a single day of peace.” She revealed how she juggled with the decision over whether or not to attend the sentencing in person, but ultimately she decided not to be present and that her absence is about preserving her mental health. She “simply could not bring myself to be in a room with Tory again,” she said, adding “slowly but surely, I’m healing and coming back, but I will never be the same. I’ve been tormented and terrorized.” The statement was read in court during sentencing for Lanez, which will now continue into Tuesday. Megan urged Judge David Herriford to hand down a tough sentence on the Lanez, who was convicted of three felonies in Dec. 2022 surrounding the shooting; assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.