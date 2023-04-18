Megan Thee Stallion Gives the ‘Final’ Word on Tory Lanez Shooting Trial

Megan Thee Stallion has shared a deeply personal new essay for Elle in which she addresses her assault trial against Tory Lanez for the “final time.”

In her essay, published on Tuesday, the Grammy winner reflects on the past three years since Lanez assaulted her with a firearm. Following his conviction last December, Megan says she wants to move on from the case, declaring that she’s “more than just [her] trauma.”

“I don’t want to call myself a victim,” the rapper writes in the opening paragraph of the essay. “As I reflect on the past three years, I view myself as a survivor, because I have truly survived the unimaginable. Not only did I survive being shot by someone I trusted and considered a close friend, but I overcame the public humiliation of having my name and reputation dragged through the mud by that individual for the entire world to see.”

The past three years have been undoubtedly hellish for Megan, who was shot in the foot by Lanez after a heated argument on July 15, 2020. Since news of the incident broke, the “Savage” rapper has experienced a barrage of harassment from Lanez, blogs, fellow rappers, and online trolls who have denied her claims and spread false information about the incident. Details discussed during the trial also gave way to an onslaught of slut-shaming.

“It never crossed my mind that people wouldn’t believe me,” the 28-year-old writes. “Still, I knew the truth and the indisputable facts would prevail. I had worked way too hard to reach this point in my career to let taunts deter me.”

She continues,“When the guilty verdict came on Dec. 23, 2022, it was more than just vindication for me, it was a victory for every woman who has ever been shamed, dismissed, and blamed for a violent crime committed against them.”

The singer has previously been vocal about the toll that the shooting took on her mental health. In an interview with CBS This Morning before last year’s trial, she broke down while describing her inability to trust people following the incident. In the Elle cover story, she reiterates that sentiment, claiming that she’s become “more cautious with how [she] interacts with others” while relying on people in her immediate circle, like a cousin who became her best friend amid the chaos.

“I’ve spent the last few months off social media and taking time off for myself, spending time with my dogs, hanging out with my manager, Farris, and doing a lot of praying,” she says.

Until very recently, Megan has stayed out of the spotlight and away from social media. On March 31, she gave her first live performance since Lanez’s verdict when she headlined the AT&T Block Party; videos of her high-energy set were met with tons of support online. She also attended an event at the White House for Women’s History Month.

As for where things stand today, Megan says she is “in a happier place” but still suffers from anxiety.

“Talking about being shot still makes me emotional,” she admits. “I’ve started journaling as a way to better process my thoughts, hopes, and fears. Prayer has also played a therapeutic role in my healing, because I can have honest and unfiltered conversations with God without any judgment.”

Like other famous women who have experienced abuse publicly, Megan Thee Stallion has sparked crucial conversations about misogyny within the rap community and gendered violence against Black women. Despite her desire to move on from the incident, the Grammy winner still advocates for better protection for survivors.

“We must provide stronger resources for women to recover from these tragedies physically and emotionally, without fear of judgment,” she concludes. “We must do more than say her name. We must protect all women who have survived the unimaginable.”