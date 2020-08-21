Megan Thee Stallion: I Was Shot in the Foot by Tory Lanez
‘SUPER SCARY’
Megan Thee Stallion has named fellow hip-hop star Tory Lanez as the person who shot her in the foot at a party in the Hollywood Hills last month. In an Instagram Live video, the 25-year-old rapper named Lanez publicly for the first time. “Yes ... Tory shot me. You shot me and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying,” she said. “Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand.” Lanez was arrested on suspicion of possession of a concealed weapon on the morning of the shooting—but he hasn’t been charged with any crime. He hasn’t commented on Stallion’s public accusation. She said she didn’t name Lanez to Los Angeles police when they came to investigate the scene on July 12 because she was worried about repercussions. “I didn’t tell the police nothing because I didn’t want us to get in no more trouble,” she said in the video. Her injuries from shooting required surgery to have the bullets removed, and she described the incident as “super scary ” and “the worst experience of my life.”