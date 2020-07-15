Megan Thee Stallion Shot in the Foot Following Hollywood Hills Party
Megan Thee Stallion was shot in the foot Sunday morning, the rapper said Wednesday. She and Tory Lanez were pulled over on Sunday, and police arrested Lanez on concealed firearm charges after the two had attended a party in the Hollywood Hills where police responded to reports of gunshots. A bystander video showed Megan being handcuffed and she reportedly told the LAPD she had suffered an injury to her foot due to broken glass on the floor of the car. However, on Wednesday, she said in a statement: “The narrative that is being reported about Sunday’s morning events are inaccurate and I’d like to set the record straight. On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me...I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery.”
She didn’t say who pulled the trigger. She insisted that she was not arrested, and police drove her to the hospital, where doctors operated on her foot to remove the bullets. LAPD reiterated on Wednesday that she never told police she had been the victim of a shooting.