Megan Thee Stallion’s Former Bodyguard Reported Missing Ahead of Court Appearance

Megan Thee Stallion’s former bodyguard has reportedly gone missing ahead of his scheduled appearance in court to testify in the trial of rapper Tory Lanez. Los Angeles police are investigating Justin Edison’s disappearance, according to Megan’s attorney, Alex Spiro, who told ABC7 Saturday that they had just learned of him being missing. Lanez stands accused of shooting Megan in the foot after leaving a party at Kylie Jenner’s house in 2020. He faces criminal charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm, and felony negligent discharge of a firearm.