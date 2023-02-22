Meghan and Harry Deny They Are Suing ‘South Park’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have broken their silence on the recent South Park episode that mocked the couple for going on a “worldwide privacy tour” and satirized Prince Harry’s complaint-filled memoir as being a book called Waaagh.

A spokesman for the couple has now told Newsweek they have no intention to sue the show over the depiction, dismissing reports they were planning legal action as “baseless and boring.”

Harry and Meghan were roasted in the episode, which mercilessly pointed out the contradiction between their oft-stated desire for privacy and their relentless media schedule, which has involved participating in multiple high-profile interviews, a six-part Netflix series, and Harry publishing his memoir, Spare.

The episode depicted Harry and Meghan as the “Prince and Princess of Canada” on a “worldwide privacy tour.”

In one sequence, the couple appears on a show called Good Morning Canada where the host asks them, “Isn’t it true, sir, that your questionable wife has her own TV show and hangs out with celebrities and does fashion magazines?” before adding: “I just think some people might say that your Instagram-loving bitch wife actually doesn’t want her privacy.”

Meghan has previously said, on her Spotify podcast, that the word “bitch” is a sexist insult.

In another scene, the royals move in opposite South Park character Kyle, who says: “It seriously is driving me crazy. I’m sick of hearing about them but I can’t get away from them. They’re everywhere. In my fucking face.”

Stan, replies: “Look Kyle, we kind of just don’t care about some dumb prince and his stupid wife.”

Speculation that the couple might sue South Park began soon after the episode screened, but, asked about the claims, the couple’s spokesperson told Newsweek’s royal correspondent, Jack Royston: “This is baseless and boring.”