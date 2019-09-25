Meghan and Harry Post One-Minute Video of Archie Harrison to Instagram

They have fiercely protected the privacy of their infant son, but today the dam burst, as Meghan and Harry posted an adorable, minute-long video of themselves with baby Archie Harrison.

The video, first shared as an Instagram story, showed the couple walking into South Africa Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s house with Archie in Meghan’s arms.

Journalists covering the royal trip have been fervently praying that Archie would be making an appearance, and this carefully curated photocall will go a long way to improving relations between the Sussexes and the press.

Their meeting with the archbishop was witnessed by journalists, many of whom recorded the footage of Archie and posted it immediately to social media.

An official press pool photographer was also present for the meeting with Tutu.