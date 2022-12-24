Meghan & Harry Reject The Sun’s Apology as a ‘PR Stunt’
A representative for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has rejected The Sun’s recent apology for a vicious Jeremy Clarkson column as “nothing more than a PR stunt.” In the column, Clarkson detailed his hatred for Meghan, writing that he’s “dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of Britain while the crowds chant ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her.” “The fact that the Sun has not contacted The Duchess of Sussex to apologize shows their intent,” their representative said, in a statement shared with the Huffington Post. “While the public absolutely deserves the publication’s regrets for their dangerous comments, we wouldn’t be in this situation if The Sun did not continue to profit off of and exploit hate, violence and misogyny. A true apology would be a shift in their coverage and ethical standards for all. Unfortunately, we’re not holding our breath.”