Meghan Markle Abandons Effort to Protect Kids in Desperate New PR Strategy

Meghan Markle posted a deeply personal video of her children Sunday night to mark Father’s Day.

The clip immediately went viral on social media platforms, as did criticism of what some say is the couple’s flexible position on the family’s privacy.

The 100-second clip not only provided an unprecedented insight into her and Harry’s family life, it also signaled a new media strategy of showing the kids’s faces, just days after it was revealed she had fired her in-house PR team in favor of “disruptive” communications agency, Method Communications. ADVERTISEMENT

Method are believed to have been behind Meghan’s decision to post a throwback video of her dancing in her maternity suite, and a clip of a trip to Disneyland.

The new Instagram reel included footage of Harry reading to his son, Prince Archie, when he was a baby, feeding horses, taking a family trip to the beach and clips apparently taken in the couple’s extensive Montecito garden.

The children’s faces were shown in several of the images.

The Sussexes have previously gone to great lengths to conceal the faces of their kids. Meghan Markle / Instagram

In one clip which is likely to be interpreted as a veiled criticism of the royal family, Harry was seen teaching Archie how to ride a bike.

In his interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry said: “The highlight for me is sticking Archie on the back of a bicycle in his little baby seat and taking him on bike rides, which is something I was never able to do when I was young.”

Anonymity is no longer the order of the day. Meghan Markle / Instagram

The clip was set to the tune of Jason Mraz’s tune, Have It All.

Meghan, 43, wrote on Instagram: “The best. Happy Father’s Day to our favorite guy.”

The couple sacked communications chiefs Charlie Gipson and Kyle Boulia last week, after the couple were swamped with negative media coverage in the past year.

The video shows Harry horsing around with the kids. Meghan Markle / Instagram

The Telegraph said that a stunning six staff members had left, quit, or been fired in recent days.

The new videos mark a major departure from the couple’s habit of showing the kids from the back, or hiding their faces with emojis, in order to preserve their privacy.

Earlier in the day, the British royal family posted shots of William and his children to mark the day.