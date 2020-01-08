Meghan and Harry Didn’t Consult Royal Family Before Announcing Step Back: Report

Read it at BBC News
No other member of the royal family was consulted before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement Wednesday announcing their intention to step back from their senior roles in the royal family, BBC News reports. After the couple’s announcement, Buckingham Palace issued its own statement saying discussions with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are at “an early stage.” “We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through,” the palace’s statement read.
Meghan and Harry said Wednesday that they intend to work to become financially independent and split their time between the U.K. and North America to focus on their “next chapter”—which will include a new charity.