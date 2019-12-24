Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share First Christmas Card With Archie
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released their first Christmas card as a family of three on Monday, with 7-month-old son Archie featured front and center. “Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. From our family to yours,” the card, which was posted by the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust Twitter page, read. Kate Middleton and Prince William’s family Christmas card, which starred their three children, was leaked early this year by a Royal Air Force member who received the card personally from Middleton. Buckingham Palace recently announced that Meghan and Harry would not be taking part in the royal family’s annual gathering at Sandringham for Christmas. “Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria Ragland,” the palace said in a statement. The couple recently revealed their struggles with British tabloids, which was featured in an ITV documentary.