Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Spent Thanksgiving With ‘Close Family’ in U.S.: Reports
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly spent Thanksgiving “celebrating with close family” in the United States during their six-week break from royal duties. The decision by Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle, 38, to spend a “long-time trip to the U.S.” was revealed by royal correspondent Omid Scobie on The HeirPod podcast on Tuesday after weeks of speculation about where the royal couple would spend their first holiday. The trip to visit Markel’s family in Los Angeles would be the first time the couple’s son, Archie, has traveled to the United States.
“The Sussexes are away, they’re on their break right up until Christmas. They celebrated Thanksgiving privately with close family, which is lovely,” Scobie said. “It’s a long-time trip that they’re on, I think we are really going to see them away until Christmas as far as I’m aware, which is good for them.”