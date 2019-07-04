Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Appearance at Wimbledon to Support Friend Serena Williams

Read it at People
Meghan Markle took a break from maternity leave on Thursday to support friend Serena Williams as she took down Slovakia’s Kaja Juvan to survive the second-round of Wimbledon. Markle first met Williams in 2010 at the Super Bowl in Miami, Florida and have reportedly been close friends. Williams attended the royal wedding last year with husband Alexis Ohanian, and she helped throw the Duchess of Sussex a baby shower in New York City. The duchess previously attended the tournament to support Williams in 2016 and was in attendance again last year alongside sister-in-law Kate Middleton.