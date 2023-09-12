Read it at Daily Mail
Meghan Markle arrived in Germany on Tuesday, reuniting with her husband, Prince Harry, in support of his Paralympic-style event for wounded veterans, the Invictus Games. Harry opened the games on Saturday, and Meghan is expected to have a starring role at the closing ceremony on Friday, which is also Harry’s 39th birthday. Meghan wore dark sunglasses as she was photographed in the back of an SUV leaving Dusseldorf airport. On Tuesday night, Harry and Meghan are due to attend a reception for competitors and their friends.