Meghan Markle’s Go-To Disneyland Loafers Are Under $150

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Meghan Markle is known for her exquisite and expensive taste, but every once in a while, the Duchess of Sussex surprises us with an affordable pick we can easily replicate in our own wardrobes.

Markle recently went to Disneyland with her family to celebrate Princess Lilibet’s fourth birthday and looked polished and comfortable rocking a pair of Birdies black velvet loafers with an oversized white-button button-up blouse and straight-leg jeans. For the theme park appearance, Meghan chose one of Birdies’ bestselling styles called The Starling, $110—a shoe she’s been photographed wearing on multiple outings.

In the same vein as Meghan’s go-to brands like Everlane and Rothy’s, Birdies is one of her more affordable fashion staples, with many of the shoe options ranging from $100 to $150, which is super reasonable for a durable and comfortable shoe that can withstand the insane foot traffic of a place like Disneyland. While one might expect to see Meghan wearing sleek sneakers for a day of theme park adventures, it just goes to show that the right pair of loafers can handle some major mileage.

Birdies Starling Flats In fact, Birdies shoes are customized with a seven-layer footbed that provides tennis shoe-like comfort and all-day support. Every layer, including a pillowy shock absorption layer, premium cushion layer, and a super-soft satin exterior layer, is designed to give your feet the ultimate comfort experience—even on the most demanding of days. Shop At Birdies $ 120 Shop At Zappos $ 112 Free Shipping

Superior comfort would honestly be enough to sell us on any shoe these days, but the loafers’ chic design, with its elegant elongated toe and sleek, streamlined silhouette, elevates it from a practical choice to a stylish staple. They’re a pair of flats that pair well with everything from distressed denim to flowy sundresses to everyday workwear.

Meghan’s black velvet Birdies are unfortunately low in stock with just a few sizes left, but thankfully, there are plenty of other patterns and colors to choose from in this gorgeous style, including an incredibly similar black leather option that we’re adding to our carts ASAP! With nearly 30 styles and designs to choose from, the world is your oyster.

