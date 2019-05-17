Meghan Markle gave birth to baby Archie in a London hospital, his official birth certificate has confirmed. There was speculation that Markle may have opted for a home birth at the royal couple’s newly renovated home of Frogmore Cottage near Windsor Castle. Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was instead born at the private Portland Hospital in Westminster, more than 25 miles from the family estate—apparently without anyone noticing otherwise. The newest royal’s birth certificate was obtained on Friday from the registrar in Westminster. The official document has Markle’s occupation listed as “Princess of the United Kingdom.” Archie was born at 5:26 a.m. on Monday, May 6, and weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

Prince Harry was at his wife’s side during the early morning labor and delivery. The couple presented Archie two days after the birth to a small pool of selected reporters. Asked how he found parenting so far, Harry gushed: “... Parenting is amazing. It’s only been two and a half days, three days, but we’re just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy.” Meghan added: “He’s just been the dream so it’s been a special couple of days.”