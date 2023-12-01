Sources Say Meghan Denies Leaking Charles and Kate Race Row Intel
IT WASN’T ME
Meghan Markle’s camp has denied she told author Omid Scobie that it was King Charles and Kate Middleton who were the alleged “royal racists” who questioned Prince Harry about what color his children’s skin would be. The Daily Telegraph, one of the few British outlets the Sussexes deal with, cited “sources close to the Duchess of Sussex” as saying she “never intended them to be publicly identified” and that although she had “named the pair in a letter she wrote” to Charles, “the letter was not leaked to Scobie by anyone in her camp.” The Sun has previously reported that palace insiders believe Meghan did share the contents of the letter, citing sources as saying: “That letter is under lock and key and no one from within the king’s circle would’ve briefed anyone about its contents. In all likelihood, it must have been the Sussex camp which leaked the names. It’s a nasty and deliberate attack.”