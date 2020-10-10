Meghan Markle Explains Famous ‘Not OK’ Interview: ‘I Was Tired’

Read it at Teenage Therapy
Remember the instantly-viral ITV interview in which Meghan Markle held back tears and told reporter Tom Bradby that she was “not ok” and struggling as a mother and public figure? The Duchess of Sussex just opened up about her “moment of vulnerability” while speaking on an episode of Teenager Therapy, a podcast hosted by four high school seniors. Prince Harry, who also spoke on the episode, said that Meghan had been breastfeeding at the time. “Between every official engagement I was running back to make sure our son was fed,” Meghan added. When asked how she felt a year 0n, the Duchess of Sussex said, “I would say, yes, I am doing well.”