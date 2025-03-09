Meghan Markle Faces Backlash for Pic of Daughter Without Safety Vest
Meghan Markle was slammed for her parenting skills after she posted a rare picture of her three-year-old daughter on Instagram Saturday, Fox News first reported. The Duchess of Sussex included a photo of Prince Harry cradling the young Princess Lilibet on a boat in a carousel of images for International Women’s Day. At first glance, a viewer may find nothing amiss with the wholesome scene, but critics online quickly pointed out that Princess Lilibet was not wearing a safety vest. “Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are so good at showing the world how much they suck at being parents What f---ing moron doesn’t put their child in a safety vest while boating,” one person wrote. Another added, “Family has been in the boating industry for four generations; a very big no no! Things happen in a blink of an eye.” Yet another commenter called the couple “irresponsible,” adding that “even pet owners put life vests on their pets when riding in boats.”
