Meghan Markle’s Makeup Artist Uses This Lightweight Dior Foundation to Achieve Her Dewy Glow

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether the Duchess is keeping it casual in jeans and a white button-up in Montecito or wearing her finest floor-length formal on a red carpet, Meghan Markle’s radiant complexion, sun-kissed glow, and natural freckles are always on display—and we’re here for it. Markle’s penchant for effortless ‘no-makeup-makeup’ is unmatched, and thanks to her makeup artist (and BFF) Daniel Martin, now we know some of her go-to beauty products that help her achieve her signature glow.

Martin recently told Allure that he loved using Dior’s Backstage Face & Body Foundation on his favorite client—he even used the lightweight luxury base on Markle on her wedding day.

Dior Backstage Face & Body Foundation Martin and Markle love this under $50 foundation because it imparts a skin-like finish that doesn’t hide her freckles and natural skin texture while offering buildable coverage and blurring the appearance of pores and fine lines. Buy At Sephora $ 43 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Martin also told the outlet that he preps Markle’s skin with Tatcha skincare products and then uses the hydrating Dior foundation to “spot-treat” and correct any “redness and unevenness,” allowing her natural beauty to shine through.

It’s not just royals who love this hyaluronic acid-infused Dior foundation, either—customers also praise the medium-coverage formula for being super long-lasting, hydrating, and not overly oily. Get the royally approved liquid foundation that yields a not-too-dewy luminous finish, aka the Markle sparkle, and all you’re missing is a crown.

