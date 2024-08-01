Meghan Markle’s Makeup Artist Uses This Lightweight Dior Foundation to Achieve Her Dewy Glow

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Whether the Duchess is keeping it casual in jeans and a white button-up in Montecito or wearing her finest floor-length formal on a red carpet, Meghan Markle’s radiant complexion, sun-kissed glow, and natural freckles are always on display—and we’re here for it. Markle’s penchant for effortless ‘no-makeup-makeup’ is unmatched, and thanks to her makeup artist (and BFF) Daniel Martin, now we know some of her go-to beauty products that help her achieve her signature glow.
Martin recently told Allure that he loved using Dior’s Backstage Face & Body Foundation on his favorite client—he even used the lightweight luxury base on Markle on her wedding day.
Dior Backstage Face & Body Foundation
Martin and Markle love this under $50 foundation because it imparts a skin-like finish that doesn’t hide her freckles and natural skin texture while offering buildable coverage and blurring the appearance of pores and fine lines.
Martin also told the outlet that he preps Markle’s skin with Tatcha skincare products and then uses the hydrating Dior foundation to “spot-treat” and correct any “redness and unevenness,” allowing her natural beauty to shine through.
It’s not just royals who love this hyaluronic acid-infused Dior foundation, either—customers also praise the medium-coverage formula for being super long-lasting, hydrating, and not overly oily. Get the royally approved liquid foundation that yields a not-too-dewy luminous finish, aka the Markle sparkle, and all you’re missing is a crown.
MORE FROM SCOUTED: