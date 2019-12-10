Meghan Markle Gearing Up for U.S. Launch of Her Charity
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, is reportedly working on the U.S. launch of her charity during her six-week break, The Telegraph reports. Markle has reportedly been in “work mode” throughout her sabbatical and has been working closely with her former publicist—Keleigh Thomas Morgan—to make the U.S. launch of Sussex Royal Foundation a reality. The Duchess is hoping to utilize her connections in show business in order to spark a large fundraising drive. Markle has reportedly met with Morgan during her visit to the U.S. with Prince Harry, her mother, and her son. Buckingham Palace has said Morgan's firm, Sunshine Sachs, has been working with the Sussexes on the fundraising initiative and said their services were being paid for “privately." Morgan reportedly worked with Markle when she starred in the TV show Suits, and was a guest to her and Prince Harry's wedding last year.