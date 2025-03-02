Royalist

Meghan Markle Parades Out Lilibet, 3, With ‘Aunt’ Serena Williams to Push Netflix Show

WHAT A CUTIE

Meghan gave new access to her family ahead of the premiere of her show “With Love, Meghan” on Tuesday.

Tom Sykes
Tom Sykes 

European Editor at Large

Lilibet
Instagram
Tom Sykes

Tom Sykes

European Editor at Large

royalist

tom.sykes@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
U.S. NewsProtesters Ambush Vance During Vermont Ski Weekend: ‘Go Ski in Russia’
Kenneal Patterson
MediaCarville Speculates Trump Has Syphilis After ‘Mad’ Zelensky Meet
Will Neal
Media‘SNL’ Legend Savages Elon Musk With Brutal New Impression
Michael Boyle
PoliticsMTG’s Boyfriend Dresses Up as Reporter to Confront Zelensky
Nandika Chatterjee
Politics‘Top Priority’: RFK Jr. Backtracks After Embarrassing Measles Misstep
Liam Archacki