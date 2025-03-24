Meghan Markle Had a Diva Fit Over Vanity Fair Cover

Graydon Carter, the former editor of Vanity Fair, has joked that Meghan Markle was “slightly adrift on the facts and reality” in his new memoir after she said she didn’t want her famous 2017 cover for the magazine to be “all about Prince Harry.”

Carter said that one of his staff came to him and said: “We should do a cover on Meghan Markle.”

Carter responded: “I have no idea who that is.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The staffer replied: “She’s on Suits.”

Carter said: “I have no idea what that is, why should we do a story on her?”

The staffer replied: “Because she’s going to marry Prince Harry.”

Carter said that during the interview, Meghan said: “Excuse me, is this going to all be about Prince Harry? Because I thought we were going to be talking about my charities and my philanthropy.”

According to a report in the New York Post, Carter thought to himself, “This woman is slightly adrift on the facts and reality.”

Carter also said that Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, who died in a tragic car crash in 1992, would “feel great sorrow” at the split between Harry and his British family.

“I would think she [Diana] would feel great sorrow for her son to have been pulled away from his family like this, especially his brother but also his father,” he said.

In 2023, Carter predicted that Meghan’s marriage to Harry would last “years rather than decades.”

He also recalled sitting next to Diana at dinner. “She was very intrigued and kept asking questions—she wanted to know how Jackie Kennedy was treated by the Kennedy family because, I think, she felt there were parallels between how Jackie was treated and the way she was treated by the royal family.”

Carter who left the storied publication in 2017 also shaded the Oscars, writing that if he were to establish a Hollywood party today, “I’d probably do an Emmys party. If we went out to dinner and we only discussed things we’d seen recently, 80 percent would be on TV. I haven’t watched the Oscars in seven years.”

As for his old colleague Anna Wintour, Carter writes: “Half the time she greets me warmly. And half the time I feel like she’s going to toss me her car keys.”