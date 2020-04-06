Meghan Markle ‘Heartbroken’ That She Hasn’t Been Able to See Her Mom Since Moving to LA

Meghan Markle is reportedly “heartbroken” that she hasn’t been able to see her mother, Doria, 63, since moving to Los Angeles last month over fears for her health due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many were baffled when Harry and Meghan left their remote hideaway on Canada’s Vancouver Island for the heart of Los Angeles, one of the world’s coronavirus hotspots.

It was reported at the time that a major part of Meghan’s desire to relocate was because she wanted to be near her mother.

However, given her age, Meghan’s mother is clearly in one of the at-risk demographics for the virus.

British newspaper The Sun says Harry and Meghan are following quarantine advice to the letter, meaning that although they have been able to enjoy video calls and phone chats with Meghan’s mom, they have not been able to spend time together in person.

“Meghan is absolutely heartbroken,” the Sun quoted an unnamed source as saying. “After all, one of the main reasons she decided to live in L.A. was to be near her mom. Because of her age, Doria obviously has to be careful and Meghan and Harry are sticking rigidly to all formal guidelines when it comes to coronavirus.”

“They’ve been WhatsApping and FaceTiming almost daily, but obviously it’s not the same.”

Meghan continues to blank her estranged father, Thomas, 75, who lives in Rosarito, Mexico—150 miles away from her new home.

The Sun’s source said: “He is just noise for her at this point.”

“He would be a liability for her, with all the drama he brings to the table, while she wants to pursue a philanthropic platform.”

“Meghan has a young son now and her priority is her immediate family, her work and helping others where she can.”