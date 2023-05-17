Meghan Markle Greeted by Heckler Before New York Event
ROYALLY INSULTING
Meghan Markle was a vision in gold as she, along with Prince Harry and mother Doria Ragland, arrived at the Women of Vision Awards in New York—but it wasn’t all smooth sailing. Footage on social media shows the couple arriving for Ms Foundation’s annual gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in Manhattan, where Markle, 41, who was honored as one 2023’s Woman of Vision Award honorees for her global advocacy to empower women and girls. As soon as Markle steps out of the car, a man with a British accent can be heard yelling: “Meghan, how do you feel about being a part of two broken families?” Meghan can be seen walking out of the car and grabbing her mom after the comment. At the event, however, Markle was celebrated. Gloria Steinem, co-Founding Mother of the Ms. Foundation, presented Markle with the award, and described her to People as “different from the picture of her in the media. She's smart and funny and devoted to social issues.” Danielle Moodie, host of The Daily Beast podcast The New Abnormal, also hosted the event.