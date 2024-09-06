Meghan Markle Hits Another Sticky Snag with Jam Brand
SPREAD TOO THIN
Meghan Markle may have to change the name of her long-awaited range of jams and various home goods. First, the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) deemed the American Riviera Orchard brand name “primarily geographically descriptive,” as it is “a common nickname for Santa Barbara, California.” Now, in a “non-final action” document, the USPTO questioned how the letter “O” is depicted in “Orchard, the Daily Mail reported. The USPTO wrote, “Applicant must submit an amended description of the mark that agrees with the mark on the drawing. The current description is inconsistent with the mark on the drawing and is thus inaccurate. Descriptions must be accurate and identify only those literal and design elements appearing in the mark.” The current mark description, said the Trademark Office, indicates that the letter “O” appears in the mark. “However, the letter is now clearly visible or highly stylized that it is unrecognizable as a letter. Furthermore, the description is incomplete because it does not describe all the elements in the mark.” The USPTO has also queried “how broad” some of the descriptions of some of the proposed goods for sale are.