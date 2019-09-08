High Flying

Meghan Markle Hits New York City, Feels the Love, Brings Cupcakes

Meghan’s trip to NYC coincided with her favorite make-up artist’s birthday, so she took him cupcakes. Plus, more Prince Andrew woes, and when Buckingham Palace was bombed in WWII.

Tom Sykes

Tim Teeman

Senior Editor and Writer

FELIPE TRUEBA

Meghan’s NYC dash

Meghan’s appearance at Flushing Meadows yesterday to support her friend Serena Williams certainly lit up the courts. The absolute delight Americans showed at having her in the crowd, and the generous welcome she was given must have been a tonic after the months of abuse she has received back in her adopted home of Blighty.