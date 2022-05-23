Meghan Markle Kisses Harry at the Polo
MARCO
Prince Harry got a smooch from his wife, Meghan Markle, after winning a game of polo at the tony Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club on Sunday. Meghan, 40, who was wearing an elegant black hat and was dressed in a black shirt with white polka dots, cheered on Harry, 37, who was playing in newly formed team “Los Padres,” so named because all the players, who include his pal Nacho Figueras, 45, are new dads. Actress Rebel Wilson was in the crowd to watch Meghan present her husband with the trophy. The Daily Mail reported that she “pecked each team member on the cheek—before planting a kiss on her husband’s mouth. Realizing some of her lipstick had rubbed off, she took her finger and gave Harry’s lips a wipe in an intimate moment watched by the crowd of spectators.”