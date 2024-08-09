Meghan Markle Loves These Chic (and Shockingly Still-in-Stock) La Ligne Jeans

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Meghan Markle has always been a brand loyalist. While the stylish California-based Duchess constantly surprises us with her effortless California-chic outfits, we know for certain she’ll be rocking looks on repeat from some of her favorite labels like Dior, J.Crew, Staud, Reformation, Everlane, and Anine Bing.

So it wasn’t all that surprising to see Markle pull from several of her go-to brands at a recent appearance, including her high-rise jeans. On a casual outing with actress and philanthropist Kimberly Williams-Paisley, the dazzling Duchess wore a pared-down but polished ensemble featuring gold-rimmed Ray-Ban Aviators, Chanel ballet flats, a black Lady Dior bag, an Anine Bing button-up, and our personal favorite: denim jeans from the New York-based brand La Ligne, according to a Markle fan account on Instagram.

Markle selected La Ligne’s miraculously still-in-stock Molly High-Rise Straight Jean, $195, for the lunch date. This quintessential universally flattering jean features a straight leg and a vintage-inspired fit.

La Ligne ‘Molly’ Jeans Dubbed “the Mom jean” by the brand, the light-blue high-rise denim is anything but frumpy or forgettable with a non-stretch, classic fit that extends just past the ankles. It’s an easy-to-wear, everyday jean you can keep casual with a tucked-in top and flats like Markle or dress up for after-work happy hours. Buy At shopbop $ 195 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At La Ligne $ 195 Free Shipping | Free Returns

This isn’t the first time the Duchess has sported La Ligne either. The American Riviera Orchard founder has sourced numerous casual and comfy pieces from the well-curated brand over the years, like its Mini Toujours Sweater and Valerie High-Rise Skinny Jeans.

If you’re ready to reign supreme in a pair of jeans, look no further than this royally approved Molly High-Rise Straight Jean. But hurry before the dreamy denim sells out in your size!

