Meghan Is a ‘Dictator in High Heels,’ Disgruntled Staffers Allege
‘DUCHESS DIFFICULT’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s staff churn has been notable over the years, with some former employees saying they didn’t enjoy working for the couple. Meghan has been accused of sending 5 a.m. emails and bullying by her former top aide at Buckingham Palace, which she denounced at the time as a “calculated smear campaign.” The latest staff member to depart was Prince Harry’s Chief of Staff, Josh Kettler, who stayed in post just three months. Now, The Hollywood Reporter says: “Everyone’s terrified of Meghan. She belittles people, she doesn’t take advice. They’re both poor decision-makers, they change their minds frequently. Harry is a very, very charming person—no airs at all—but he’s very much an enabler. And she’s just terrible.” Some of the couple’s staff-members call Meghan, “Duchess Difficult,” the report says, citing a source as saying: “She’s absolutely relentless. She marches around like a dictator in high heels, fuming and barking orders. I’ve watched her reduce grown men to tears.”