Meghan Markle Loved the ‘Archie’ Comics But Didn’t Name Her Kid After Them

Read it at The Mirror
Meghan Markle has said that although she loved the Archie comic strip when she was a child, it was not a factor in her giving the name to her son. Meghan was speaking on the latest episode of her hit podcast, “Archetypes,” with actress Mindy Kaling. Meghan said: “I was alone so much as a child, and also a latchkey kid and I think I read a lot of Archie comic books. Ironically, my son is not named after Archie comic books, but I loved them and collected them.” She added: “My parents split up when I was around two or three years old and I always wanted this sort of cookie cutter-looking, perfect, life, and you looked at that and I romanticized it.”